GOV’T PLANNING BIGGER, BETTER PROGRAMMES TO ALLEVIATE HARDSHIP- ANWAR

The government is planning to implement bigger and better programmes in the second MADANI Budget in October to alleviate hardship and pressure on people’s daily lives.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said one of these programmes will see Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia (AIM) playing a role in raising the living standards of the poor.

“And why is this? I said we should talk about poverty every week. This is because as Muslims we know our responsibility… Those who steal from orphans and do not protect the interests of the poor are mentioned in the Quran (as) people who deny religion.

“This is a serious issue, so with me now being entrusted as the Prime Minister, I cannot take this lightly,” he said when opening the Terengganu-level Sahabat Usahawan Madani Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia carnival in Kuala Nerus here today.

Anwar said he was determined to fight for the poor because he was convinced that the dignity of the people could be lifted if the country was led by those who cared for and helped them.

“Malaysia is a rich country. In the past, there was timber worth tens of billions of ringgit, there was tin, there was oil and gas, but there was not necessarily a leader who was fully responsible,” he said.

Meanwhile, Anwar also asked the AIM management to work with the Education Ministry to find ways to improve the quality of education of Sahabat AIM children in an effort to escape the shackles of poverty.

“… especially in Science and Mathematics. You all should know that our children have been losing interest in these two subjects, although these are very important fields. So, we have to find another way.

“This is because we need to elevate them to positions better than before, through better levels of education. And that is why this has also been my focus when I took over the government,” he said.

Also present were Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick and AIM Board of Directors Chairman Datuk Seri Syed Hussian Syed Junid.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency