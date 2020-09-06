Gov’t out to flatten Covid-19 curve this month: Lorenzana

The government is determined to flatten the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) curve this September, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said on Sunday.

Lorenzana, also chair of the National Task Force Against Covid-19, made the statement during a Coordinated Operations to Defeat Epidemic (CODE) team visit in Caloocan City on Saturday.

“Our goal this month is to flatten the curve, or it is even better if we can decrease the curve so that we can go to MGCQ (Modified General Community Quarantine) after September where people’s lives are a little bit better,” Lorenzana said.

To flatten the curb, he said the local government units, especially the barangay (villages), must work closely with the national government which can provide the resources needed to implement the prescribed quarantine and bio-safety protocols.

“The front-liners are our barangay officials who implement quarantine protocols, wearing of face masks, social distancing, sanitation, and other things that we need to do,” he said in a statement.

Lorenzana also participated in the ceremonial turnover of “Mask para sa Masa” for families in the locality, and distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE) sets and hygiene kits.

The visiting CODE Team was composed of representatives from NTF-member agencies led by Lorenzana, Department of Agriculture Secretary William D. Dar, and Department of Health Undersecretary Gerardo V. Bayugo.

Meanwhile, Caloocan City was led by its local chief executive, Mayor Oscar Malapitan.

“Mask Para sa Masa” is a face mask distribution project of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte which aims to provide 30 million locally-manufactured washable face masks to poor families in Covid-19 high-risk areas.

Source: Philippines News Agency