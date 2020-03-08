Gov’t ‘on top of situation’ amid Covid-19 scare: Andanar

The public should not worry over the new cases of 2019 coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country as the government is “on top of the situation” to stop the spread of the deadly virus, Presidential Communications Operations Secretary Martin Andanar said on Saturday.

“The government is on top of the situation and will continue to undertake necessary actions in containing the spread of this virus,” Andanar said in a press statement.

Earlier Saturday, the Department of Health (DOH) raised the Covid-19 Alert System to Code Red Sub-Level 1 to prepare national and local governments and the country’s health care providers for possible increase in suspected and confirmed cases of the disease.

President Rodrigo Duterte also approved on Saturday the DOH’s recommendation to declare a state of public health emergency following the new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country.

Andanar said the latest actions made by Duterte and his administration would fast-track the needed concerted actions and logistics to address the Covid-19 outbreak.

“The DOH continues to be proactive in addressing the confirmed cases and containing the spread of the virus. It is also in touch with the Office of the President in monitoring the developments,” he said.

Andanar also reiterated his appeal to the public to “remain calm” as the DOH continues to attend to the new confirmed cases of Covid-19.

“In line with this, we again continue to seek everyone’s participation and cooperation on this matter by continuing to be vigilant, heeding advisories, and by following the preventive measures of DOH of washing or sanitizing their hands, avoiding contact with people who are sick, and observing proper cough etiquette,” he said.

There are three additional cases of Covid-19 on the Philippines.

Two male Filipinos and a woman are the Philippines’ three new Covid-19 patients who are currently being treated in the hospital.

The 48-year-old patient had a travel history in Japan, while the 62-year-old man and his 59-year-old wife had no travel history abroad.

Source: Philippines News Agency