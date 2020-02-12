Gov’t offices, schools in E. Visayas get lectures on nCoV

The Department of Health (DOH) is reaching out to government offices and schools in Eastern Visayas to spread awareness on the 2019 novel coronavirus acute respiratory disease (2019 nCoV ARD).

DOH Eastern Visayas regional information officer John Paul Roca said on Tuesday the series of lectures started in the first week of February to inform workers and students about the virus, where it originated, symptoms and possible complications, and transmission, among others.

This is to avoid misinformation that causes panic and confusion. We clarify to them that the region has no confirmed case yet of the 2019 nCoV ARD. We also offer public health measures to prevent the spread of (not) only the nCoV but also other acute respiratory diseases, Roca said.

The city health department has already conducted lectures at the Sangkahan Central School, Government Service Insurance System regional office, Department of Social Welfare and Development field office, and the Philippine Air Force Tacloban tactical operations group.

In terms of number, we don't have data yet as to how many schools and offices region wide have been visited for the lecture, but the information drive is ongoing through our provincial and municipal health workers, Roca said, adding that the health office accepts invitations for the conduct of the information drive.

He added that since the regional office lacks manpower, the DOH has formed speakers' bureau and also coordinated with the local government units and hospitals as members of the interagency task force to conduct the lecture down to the village levels.

As long as you are a health worker, you can be a speaker and we will be providing you with the presentation material, Roca said.

As of Monday, the region has confined a total of 15 patients under investigation, five of whom were discharged after testing negative of the virus. One was discharged after completing the 14 day isolation period with no symptoms.

The public is urged to get information about the 2019 nCoV ARD only from the DOH's official press releases, website, and media platforms.

The health department is also enhancing its coronavirus laboratory testing capacity, hospital preparedness, rapid response, communication and information dissemination, and border and community surveillance to prevent the spread of the virus. (P

Source: Philippines News Agency