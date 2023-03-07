Gov’t offers free rides during rush hour as strike continues

The Inter-Agency Task Force Monitoring Team (IATF-MT) will provide free rides on several routes in the National Capital Region (NCR) during Tuesday's evening rush hour to ensure sufficient transportation for commuters.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), one of the member agencies of the IATF-MT, said 14 buses would serve five different routes from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

'Ang hakbang na ito ay sa gitna pa rin nang nagpapatuloy na transport strike na ikinasa ng Manibela at Piston bilang protesta sa public utility vehicle modernization program (PUVMP) ng pamahalaan (This is amidst the ongoing transport strike initiated by Manibela and Piston to protest the PUVMP),' the MMDA said.

These routes are the Epifanio delos Santos Avenue (EDSA) Roxas Boulevard southbound (adjacent to the Heritage Hotel) going to Sucat, Paranaque; EDSA Roxas Boulevard southbound (adjacent to the Heritage) going to FTI; and EDSA Timog going to Monumento.

It also includes the routes of Philcoa going to San Mateo, Rizal and Monumento going to Polo, Valenzuela.

To date, the MMDA said public transportation operations has returned to normal during the second day of the weeklong transport strike, with no reports of stranded passengers.

However, there were pockets of protests spotted in several parts of NCR on Tuesday morning.

Source: Philippines News Agency