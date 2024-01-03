Gov’t militiaman faces raps for fatal shooting in central Negros

BACOLOD CITY: A member of the Citizens Armed Forces Geographical Unit (CAFGU) is facing two counts each of murder and attempted murder charges for the shooting in Moises Padilla, Negros Occidental on Tuesday. 'We are filing a case for two counts of murder before the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor. It will be attempted murder in the case of two females hit by stray bullets,' Maj. Jovito Bose, town police chief, said in an interview on Wednesday. Police report said Donan Sosia, 32, a member of government militia under the 32nd Negros Occidental CAFGU Active Auxiliary Delta Company of the Philippine Army's 62nd Infantry Battalion, shot and killed Godofredo Templatura, 70; and his son John Albert, 32, around 4:30 p.m. Sosia was responding to a call for assistance from Montilla village chief Nenita Alconera to pacify a commotion between the younger Templatura and his neighbor Alvin Abaño in Purok Sab-a. Sosia, armed with an M-16 rifle, approached Templatura, who drew a bolo, prompting the former to fire at him twice. When the victim's father came in between them, Sosia also shot him. Marites Rafol, 49; and Jeisel Abaño, 34, were hit by stray bullets. Sosia is now detained at the Moises Padilla Municipal Police Station. In an interview, Sosia alleged that he was acting in self-defense when the younger Templatura tried to attack him with a bolo. Source: Philippines News Agency