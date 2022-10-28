Gov’t, LGUs must recognize needs of vulnerable sectors: PBBM

President Ferdinand R. Marcos on Thursday reminded officials and employees in the national and local government units (LGUs) to recognize the needs of vulnerable sectors most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and inflation.

“Kailangan kahit papaano na kilalanin ng national government at saka ng mga local government na ang ating — na kayo ay may pangangailangan pa rin. At hindi pa kumpleto na makatayo sa inyong sariling paa sa ngayon (It is necessary for the national and local governments to recognize that you still have needs. And that you still can’t completely stand on your own at the moment),” he said in his speech at the distribution of financial assistance and livelihood aid during his visit to Davao City.

Marcos expressed hope that the financial assistance distributed to beneficiaries would “somehow mitigate the shocks” brought about by the rising prices of basic goods and commodities.

He also assured that his administration is prioritizing efforts to boost initiatives to transform the economy and create more jobs for Filipinos.

“Darating din tayo doon. Dahan-dahanin natin at gawin natin ang lahat para maging mas matibay ang hanapbuhay, maging mas matibay ang ekonomiya, maging mas maganda at mas malinaw ang ating kinabukasan dito sa Pilipinas (We’ll get there eventually. Let’s do it slowly and do everything to strengthen livelihoods, strengthen the economy, and make a better future here in the Philippines),” he added.

Among the assistance provided were checks under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers Emergency Employment Program worth PHP183 million, which were given by the Department of Labor and Employment to eight beneficiary-barangays.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development distributed food packs and PHP5,000 each to 500 beneficiaries under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation program.

Checks amounting to PHP5.5 million each for 20 recipients were also awarded by the Department of Agriculture under the Integrated National Swine Production Initiatives for Recovery and Expansion program, which aims to speed up the recovery of the hog sector from the African swine fever.

The Department of Trade and Industry awarded certificates for livelihood kits to eight beneficiaries, inclusive of bangus deboning tools with entrepreneurial and skills training under the Negosyo sa Barangay Livelihood Seeding Program.

Meanwhile, Marcos also enjoined Filipinos to get their booster shots against Covid-19, adding that the jab will give them protection as they resume work.

“Kailangan pa rin talaga pa natin magpa-booster shot. Kaya’t nandiyan pa rin ang Covid (We still need to get our booster shots because Covid is still existing),” he said.

Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, meanwhile, thanked Marcos for his commitment to supporting LGUs as well as upholding the welfare and improving the quality of life of every Filipino.

Aside from Duterte, Special Assistant to the President Secretary Antonio Ernesto Lagdameo Jr. also joined Marcos in the cash aid distribution ceremonies.

Marcos earlier led the groundbreaking ceremony of the Samal Island-Davao City Connector bridge project, which is expected to spur tourism and economic progress in Davao region.

The ceremony signals the start of the construction of the PHP23-billion two-way, four-lane bridge.

