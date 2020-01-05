Gov’t help sought to find IP villager seized by NPA in Surigao

The Indigenous Peoples Mandatory Representative (IPMR) of the municipality of San Miguel in the province of Surigao del Sur appealed for help from the government to locate a Manobo tribe member abducted by the New People's Army (NPA) in the area.

In an interview with the Philippine News Agency on Sunday, Datu Rico Maca said Taloy Aguilo Astudillo and another Manobo identified only by his family name 'Bibat' were seized by the NPA from their village in Sitio Inadan, Magroyong, San Miguel, Surigao del Sur on Dec. 3, 2019.

Maca said the NPA only released Bibat on the same day but the tribe has no knowledge of the whereabouts of Astudillo until now.

They were abducted by the NPA for suspicion of being assets of the Philippine Army, Maca added.

He said the family of Astudillo is also appealing to the government for help, including his children who are now worried about his situation.

Astudillo is 30 years of age, married with three children. His wife is also pregnant, he added.

He also asked the NPA to return the remains of Astudillo if ever they already killed the victim.

It is sad to note that people are kidnapped by the NPA because they are suspected of being assets or supporters of the military, Maca added.

He said the abduction was already reported to the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Philippine Army in the area but until now, no positive findings were achieved in the efforts to find Astudillo.

The Army has already launched operations in the area but failed to locate the victim, Maca added.

On Sunday, Captain Jonald Romorosa, civil-military operations officer of the Army's 36th Infantry Battalion, told the PNA that they have already conducted operations to find the victim.

He said they also received information of a newly-found grave in the area but turned out negative after an actual verification by the government troops.

Romorosa said the Army has also been coordinating with the local officials, community leaders, and the PNP to determine the condition of Astudillo and find his location.

NPA is an armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

Source: Philippines News Agency