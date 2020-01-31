Gov’t gives calamity aid to Typhoon Ursula victims in Biliran

Residents affected by Typhoon Ursula that hit Biliran province in Eastern Visayas in December 2019 received calamity and relief assistance from the Office of the President, Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), National Housing Authority, and Senator Christopher Lawrence Bong Go on Thursday.

Go witnessed the turnover of financial assistance from the OP represented by Director Jone Rechie L. Gigayon, of the Office of the Deputy Executive Secretary for Finance and Administration, to the province and the municipalities of Almeria, Biliran, Cabucgayan, Caibiran, Culaba, Kawayan, Maripipi, and Naval that was meant for the recovery and rehabilitation of affected areas.

The checks were received by the mayors on behalf of their respective local government units at the Capitol Civic Center, Barangay Calumpang in Naval town.

DSWD provided financial aid to the residents through its Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program, while the NHA offered its Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP).

Go, who also distributed relief assistance to typhoon-affected residents, thanked the people of Biliran for their support to him and the Duterte Administration.

"Maraming salamat po sa inyong naging suporta sa akin. Ngayon po, handa akong magserbisyo sa inyo," he said.

In his speech, Go shared some legislative measures that have been signed into law by President Rodrigo Duterte such as the postponement of Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections, Malasakit Center Act of 2019, and the Salary Standardization Law (SSL) 5 of 2019.

He said village officials should be given enough time to implement their programs hence, the postponement.

"Yung SSL 5, pirmado na po ni Pangulong Duterte. Basta unahin po ninyo ang interes ng mga Pilipino (The SSL5 has been signed. Please prioritize the interest of Filipinos)," he said referring to government workers.

The Malasakit Center initiative, he said, will hasten government assistance to underprivileged Filipinos.

Republic Act (RA) 11463, otherwise known as the "Malasakit Center Act of 2019, provides for the establishment of Malasakit Centers in 73 hospitals that are run by the Department of Health (DOH) all over the country including the Philippine General Hospital.

The Malasakit Center consolidates the medical and financial assistance that patients may apply for from four government agencies, namely, the DOH, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

After the ceremony, Go headed to the Biliran Provincial Hospital (BPH) to check on the operations of the Malasakit Center, which is 32nd in the country launched on March 18, 2019.

The Malasakit Center aims to cut the time, money and effort spent by Filipinos in moving from one office to another just to seek government financial and medical assistance.

Ubos panahon niyo, ubos din pamasahe niyo sa kapipila. Alam niyo po, kawawa 'yung Pilipino. Minsan po, sa hangarin pong humaba lang ang kanilang buhay, pipila ng madaling araw para humingi ng tulong. Sa totoo lang, pera nila iyan, kanila iyan. Ibinabalik lang sa kanila sa pamamagitan ng mabilis, maayos at maaasahang serbisyong pang-medikal (Time and money are wasted in lining up for assistance. It is a pitiful sight to start lining up starting at dawn to ask for help. It is their money and it is just right to return the money to them through fast and reliable medical service, Go said.

With the medical assistance programs coming from the four participating agencies already available at the Malasakit Center, the target is to reduce the hospital bill of indigent patients to the lowest possible amount without wasting time seeking help from different government offices.

Minsan lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung ano pong kabutihan na pwede nating gawin sa ating kapwa tao, gawin na natin ngayon (We only pass this world once. Whatever act of kindness that we can do for others, let us do it now), he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency