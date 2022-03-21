﻿Gov’t gifts ex-combatants with peaceful communities in Mindanao

The security situation in this island province has significantly improved over the years, creating an environment where all sectors can closely work together to help transform Moro combatants, their families, and communities, according to Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr.

President Rodrigo Duterte likewise commended the good relationship between the national government and the Moro rebels in Mindanao.

“This harmonious relationship paved the way for the implementation of the signed peace agreements with the Moro rebel organizations, and this led to the prevailing improved peace and order conditions in Mindanao,” Galvez said in a news release over the weekend.

President Duterte earlier said he will be leaving the presidency with a relatively peaceful Mindanao.

“We have a good rapport with the Moros of Mindanao. And I think that just allow them in the governance of our country and give them enough elbowroom to, you know, just govern without interference from armed groups,” the President said during a recent television interview.

The Duterte administration has pushed for the full implementation of the peace agreements with the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) and Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), which is a realization of the Chief Executive’s commitment to “implement all signed peace agreements in step with constitutional and legal reforms.”

The President shepherded the passage of the Bangsamoro Organic Law that created a more powerful autonomous region with a parliamentary form of government in the Bangsamoro.

In parallel, the national government implemented the Normalization Track of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro to help in the transformation of former MILF combatants into peaceful and productive citizens.

Under the peace process with the MNLF, the government crafted a Transformation Program to aid members of the group who were not included in the integration program following the signing of the 1996 Final Peace Agreement.

Galvez flew to Sulu on Thursday and held a series of meetings with the top brass of the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ 11th Infantry Division (ID) to secure several peace engagements with the military.

He also met separately with Albakil Tong Jikiri, a member of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority and recently appointed by Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao as Deputy Chief Minister for Island Provinces, and with local officials of Sulu led by Governor Abdusakur Tan to discuss the transformation programs for members of the MNLF and MILF, as well as a rehabilitation program for former members of the Abu Sayyaf.

The peace and security situation in Sulu, which has been considered as the hotbed of several armed groups, has turned around. There have been no bombings and kidnapping incidents in recent years, according to the military.

“I congratulate the military and the local government of Sulu led by Governor Tan. With the improved security condition in the island province, there is more reason for us to carry out our mandate to transform Moro combatants and their communities. In this way, we are laying down the foundation of enduring and sustainable peace not just in Sulu but also across Mindanao,” Galvez said.

The national government will implement a Transformation Program worth PHP430 million for 3,000 MNLF members, their families and communities in Sulu this year.

The intervention is on top of the PHP130 million worth of socioeconomic assistance that will be provided to MNLF members in Sulu within this year.

The national government is utilizing the same approach under the Normalization Program for former MILF combatants.

The Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity’s (OPAPRU) Social Healing and Peacebuilding Program will help in the rehabilitation of former Abu Sayyaf members.

The military has committed to help implement the MNLF Transformation Program, especially in the verification and profiling process, according to Brig. Gen. Benjamin Batara, Jr., commander of the 1103rd Brigade and who represented Maj. Gen. Ignatius Patrimonio, commander of the 11ID and Joint Task Force Sulu.

“MNLF communities have a role to maintain peace in Sulu since they are also part of the stakeholders. Achieving peace is always a shared responsibility,” Batara said.

The departments of Social Welfare, Education and Environment, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, and Commission on Higher Education, among others, are also involved in the implementation of the Transformation Program in partnership with the military and provincial government of Sulu.

Galvez was accompanied by Undersecretary Arthur Tabaquero, chair of the Government of the Philippines Coordinating Committee with the MNLF-Sema Group; OPAPRU Assistant Secretary Andres Aguinaldo Jr., chair of the Coordinating Committee’s socio-economic sub-committee; Director Jana Jill Gallardo, head of OPAPRU’s MNLF Concerns Department; Brig. Gen Antonio Nafarrete, Western Mindanao Command Deputy Commander for Administration; and Col. Giovanni Franza, 1102nd Brigade commander

