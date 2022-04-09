﻿Gov’t forces recover arms cache in Davao Oro town

Joint efforts of the 25th Infantry Battalion (IB), 28th Infantry Battalion, and Philippine National Police (PNP) led to the recovery of the New People’s Army’s (NPA) arms cache at Sitio Mission, Brgy. Andap, New Bataan, Davao de Oro on Friday.

In a statement Saturday, the 25IB said the troops recovered seven high-powered firearms (one M60 machine gun, one K3 light machine gun, one M203 grenade launcher, four M16 rifles), and one improvised explosive device (IED).

The 25ID said the discovery was due to the revelation of former rebels named alias Jack, Mar-Mar, and Wenwen, who were members of Guerilla Front 2, Regional Operations Command, and Southern Mindanao Regional Committee who recently surrendered to the Davao de Oro Police Provincial Office.

In February this year, the government forces and the NPA figured in heavy-armed skirmishes in the area where the armed group was said to have suffered strategic blows causing most of its members to surrender.

LtCol. Michael Aquino, commander of the 25IB, has lauded the former rebels for their confidence and cooperation with the government.

“We are very much grateful for their cooperation which led to the discovery of the arms cache. The government always gives a hand to those remaining members and supporters of the NPA to abandon the armed struggle,” he said.

Aquino added that the accomplishments were the result of the relentless efforts of the government forces to end insurgency and the continuous efforts and initiative of the local government units (LGU) of Davao de Oro in Ending Local Communists Armed Conflict (ELCAC).

On the other hand, a former rebel identified as alias Junrey pinpointed the arms cache containing one AK47, one M653 rifle, and ammunition to the troops under 66IB at Purok Rambutan, Barangay Tupaz, Maragusan, Davao De Oro on April 7.

Alias “Junrey” surrendered to 66IB on April 4 and revealed that the said firearms were buried by members of the Guerilla Front 2.

MGen. Nolasco Mempin also lauded the effort of the 66IB and 701st Brigade for their hard work and excellent performance of their duty.

“We urged other members of the communist NPA to surrender now and be with your families. We have a government that truly cares for you and for your family,” Mempin said.

The Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP)-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

The Anti-Terrorism Council also formally designated the National Democratic Front (NDF) as a terrorist organization on June 23, 2021, citing it as “an integral and inseparable part” of the CPP-NPA that was created in April 1973.

Source: Philippines News Agency