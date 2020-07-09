Gov’t forces destroy P21.6-M marijuana in Kalinga town

Joint forces from different government law enforcement units have destroyed a total of PHP21.6 million worth of marijuana plants in Tinglayan town on Thursday.

In a report, Col Davy Vicente Limmong, provincial police director, said authorities burned 107,500 fully grown marijuana plants, 2,500 marijuana seedlings in three areas in Barangay Loccong, Tinglayan town.

Limmong said “Oplan 08 India Sipot” that started on July 8 allowed government operatives to discover three adjacent plantation sites measuring a total of 12,000 square meters on a mountain slope.

He said the fully grown plants have a dangerous drug value of PHP21.5 million while the seedlings have a value of PHP100,000.

“The marijuana plants were cut and uprooted and burned on-site,” Limmong said.

Limmong said the government forces will continue to scour the mountains to destroy the illegal plants to prevent them from being harvested and brought to the urban areas.

He said aside from eradication operations, government law enforcers are also watching the streets for drug sellers in urban areas including those who attempt to transport them.

“We will not stop with our mandate to enforce our anti-criminality programs, especially on illegal drugs which is a priority of the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte,” Limmong said.

Source: Philippines News Agency