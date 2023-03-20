Gov’t forces capture pregnant NPA fighter, provide medical aid

Government forces have arrested a pregnant communist rebel in Palimbang town, Sultan Kudarat province, and provided the needed care for an expectant mother, an official reported Monday. Lt. Colonel John Paul Baldomar, the Army's 37th Infantry Battalion (IB) commander, said joint police and military personnel arrested the pregnant New People's Army (NPA) rebel, identified only as 'Dayang,' for attempted murder charges in Barangay Napnapon, Palimbang on March 17. 'She was abandoned by her comrades since she was pregnant because she will cause delays in evading government forces,' Baldomar said in a statement. The warrant implementation was carried out by the Kalamansig and Palimbang municipal police offices and 37IB. 'I am happy how you treat me,' Dayang, an NPA logistics officer, was quoted as saying by the 37IB. Major General Alex Rillera, the Army's 6th Infantry Division commander, said government forces will "continue to hunt down communist rebels, but our doors are open for those who will opt to peacefully surrender." Since January, four communist rebel leaders were captured, 18 others were arrested, 12 surrendered with their firearms, and nine were killed under the 6ID's area of operation. The 6ID covers the provinces of Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato, and parts of Sarangani town in North Cotabato province, and in Lanao del Sur province

Source: Philippines News Agency