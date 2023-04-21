GOVT FIRM IN REJECTING MISDEEDS, RESTORING COUNTRY’S DIGNITY – ANWAR

The Unity Government under the leadership of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim remains firm in terms of governance to restore the dignity and integrity of the country by rejecting any misdeeds, corruption and misappropriation.

The Prime Minister emphasised this so that the fate of Malaysians will be secured and their dignity redeemed.

“Any country that wants to progress must be based on trust, values, kindness and mercy.

“This is cultivated but what is integral in all of this that becomes the axis is the sanctity of our soul, desire to bring changes by establishing principles of discipline and grace which we go through during Ramadan,” he said in his Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2023/1444H message which was aired on local television channels tonight.

Anwar also called on Malaysians to use the Aidilfitri celebration to forge friendships and brotherhood, make visits and be more compassionate.

“To everyone, especially Muslims, I wish you Selamat Aidilfitri Mubarak. May the completion of our fast allow us to reach the required level of faith. This way, we are guaranteed to return to a pure and wholesome situation,” he said.

Anwar urged the people to ensure the sacrifices, sincerity and discipline reflected during Ramadan become assets to guarantee the well-being of their families, society and the nation.

The Prime Minister also expressed his appreciation and thanks to all civil servants in the country and abroad who have served tirelessly, including the defence forces which maintained security and uplift the country’s dignity.

He hoped their efforts and services would continue to inject new strength into the country.

“On behalf of Azizah (Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail) and our family, I wish all Muslims and Malaysians a happy Eid Mubarak,” he said.

Muslims in Malaysia celebrate Aidilfitri tomorrow.

