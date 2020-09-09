Gov’t feeding program benefits 100K kids in Soccsksargen

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has resumed its supplementary feeding program in local communities in Region 12 (Soccsksargen), with about 100,000 children as beneficiaries.

Cezario Joel Espejo, DSWD-12 director, said Wednesday they rolled out the feeding program in selected day care or child development centers (CDC) across the region last week, in partnership with local government units (LGUs).

Espejo said they allotted some PHP176.33 million for the implementation of the program in all four provinces and five cities of the region this year.

Under the program, he said, schoolchildren aged five years and below would be provided with supplementary “hot meals” five days a week within 120 days to improve their weight and nutritional status.

These are given in addition to the regular meals, especially during snack time or other scheduled mealtimes as set by implementers, Espejo said, adding that they pushed for the rollout of the program to address the health and nutrition needs of schoolchildren amid the continuing coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

“This is a positive development. We appreciate the support of our partners from the LGUs,” he told reporters.

Merlyn Guerra, DSWD-12’s SFP focal person, said the feeding program covers children currently enrolled in the CDCs and related community-based programs.

Guerra cited children aged two years to three years who are under the supervised neighborhood play and those aged three years to five years who are enrolled in the regular CDC program.

She said they tapped the parents and guardians of the schoolchildren to help prepare the meals using locally produced or indigenous food that are readily available in their communities.

“We assigned some of our staff to monitor and provide them with technical assistance to ensure the proper implementation of the program,” Guerra said.

Aside from the regular feeding, she said, children would be given lessons on proper hygiene while parents would be trained on the preparation of healthy meals out of produce from their backyard vegetable gardens.

Guerra said the supplementary feeding program was originally scheduled to start in the first quarter of the year but was delayed due to the onset of the pandemic.

She said they have instructed program implementers to strictly observe the Covid-19 health protocols during the conduct of the feeding program, especially the wearing of face mask and face shield, and the observance of safe physical distancing.

Source: Philippines News Agency