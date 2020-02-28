Gov’t eyes Visayas, Mindanao quarantine sites amid Covid 19 scare

The Duterte government is considering developing some facilities in Visayas and Mindanao as potential quarantine sites for the next batches of Filipino repatriates from countries hit by the 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid 19), Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said on Friday.

Nograles said the plan was pitched, as the government readies itself for the possible worst case scenario, considering that cases of Covid 19 continue to soar worldwide.

So we've identified several potential sites for quarantine sa Visayas and Mindanao. Again, these are all just in preparation for the worst case scenario. It's better prepared and that we're prepared for any eventuality, he said in an interview with CNN Philippines.

All Filipinos who returned home from Covid 19 hit countries have been quarantined at the New Clark City's Athlete Village in Capas, Tarlac.

Over 400 Filipinos aboard M/V Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama, Japan are currently undergoing the prescribed 14 day quarantine period. Three of them were admitted to a public hospital in Pampanga after exhibiting symptoms of Covid 19.

Nose and throat swabs from the three, who have coughs and colds, have already been sent to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) for testing.

Nograles said the government also sought to tap the rehabilitation center in Fort Magsaysay in Nueva Ecija as a quarantine site for overseas Filipinos who wish to come home amid the Covid 19 outbreak.

We're also looking at Fort Magsaysay because that was the initial quarantine facility that we're looking at before going to Athletes Village. So, if in case we need to repatriate more of our countrymen from other countries including Macau, Fort Magsaysay is something that we're looking, he said.

At present, more than 3,000 confirmed cases of Covid 19 have been reported outside China.

The Philippines has confirmed three cases of Covid 19, involving three Chinese nationals from the central city of Wuhan, China where the virus originates.

There is no existing case of new coronavirus in the Philippines, since one of the three Covid 19 patients died, while the remaining two already recovered from the disease.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY