Gov’t eyes longer ITH for firms locating outside NCR

Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Ramon Lopez said Friday the government is looking into the grant of enhanced incentives for enterprises that will put up their businesses outside Metro Manila.

This is in support of Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go’s proposed “Balik-Probinsya” Program to decongest the National Capital Region (NCR) by providing incentives to businesses that will locate in provinces and create more job opportunities for Filipinos.

This will be part of the long-term solutions of the government as it prepares policies for the ‘new normal’ amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“Longer years [of] income tax holidays (ITH) in areas outside NCR,” Lopez said in a Viber message to reporters.

The DTI chief said it is also an opportune time to push for the second package of the comprehensive tax reform program of the administration, the Corporate Income Tax and Incentives Reform Act (Citira).

The bill aims to lower the corporate income tax of enterprises to make the country’s tax rate more competitive in the region. It also targets to rationalize fiscal incentives that the government is providing to companies.

Lopez said the proposed tax regime in the Citira is now “very relevant” amid the Covid-19 crisis.

He added the bill will also favor high-technology enterprises locating outside Metro Manila for longer ITH.

Meanwhile, the national government further extended the enhanced community quarantine in NCR until May 15 as it is considered as a high-risk area for Covid-19. Source: Philippines News Agency