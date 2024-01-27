Gov’t employees urged to take online training courses via CSC’s LMS

MANILA: The Civil Service Commission (CSC) is calling on public servants to elevate their knowledge by joining the competency-based learning and development (L and D) courses offered online through the CSC Learning Management System (LMS). CSC Chairperson Karlo Nograles said the LMS is an online platform developed by the Civil Service Institute that serves as a one-stop shop for civil servants who want to enhance their leadership and human resource (HR) management skills. Aside from blended programs, the LMS also offers eLearning Courses, a self-directed approach that allows participants to access online learning resources to learn at their own pace anytime, anywhere, without any intervention from an instructor. 'The LMS is not just a product of the CSC's commitment to utilize digital resources to improve public service delivery. Para rin po ito sa ating mga kawani na naghahanap ng mga training upang mapa-unlad ang kanilang mga sarili (This is also for employees who are looking for training programs to imp rove themselves). By offering online courses, our government employees can continue learning wherever and whenever they want to,' Nograles said. Government officials and employees may enroll in the free Public Service Values Program: Bawat Kawani Lingkod Bayani course offered until Jan. 31. This self-paced eLearning Course aims to enable participants to understand, apply, and advocate the fundamental values of Patriotism, Integrity, Excellence, and Spirituality (PIES) in the context of public service delivery. Meanwhile, the Supervisor's Guide to Performance Coaching, an e-Learning Course available for free until Jan. 31, is intended for aspiring supervisors and/or HR management practitioners who seek L and D intervention on the fundamental concepts of Performance Coaching. On Feb. 9, a free Orientation on the Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN) will be provided for those interested. The session is designed to inform public officials and employees about the correct completion of the SA LN form and other CSC issuances related to SALN, as mandated by Section 8 of Republic Act 6713, also known as the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees. Meanwhile, the Workplace Wellness Workshop scheduled on Feb. 16-20 will help the participants develop a workplace wellness program that is responsive to the needs of their organization toward a healthy and productive workforce. HR practitioners from national government agencies, local government units, government-owned and -controlled corporations, and state universities and colleges may enroll in the Learning Needs Analysis Course set on March 13-15. Through this training program, L and D practitioners will be provided with the tools to determine the learning needs in their respective agencies and assess if such necessities have been effectively addressed by applying the concepts, processes, and practices of learning needs analysis. Public servants are also invited to join the free Kwentong Lingkod Bayani episode on Mar ch 15, which will serve as an avenue for individuals and organizations to share their insights and experience in applying the Public Service Values. Meanwhile, the Gender, Diversity, and Social Inclusion Workshop on March 13 will explore the role of leaders in managing diversity and fostering inclusion by navigating gender-related differences in the workplace. On March 19 and 20, the online Manager's Role in Capacity Building Course designed for managers, division chiefs, supervisors, or equivalent positions will guide participants in drafting an Office Development Plan for their units and how they can be implemented effectively. Interested individuals who wish to enroll need to create an account in the CSC-LMS platform. Upon signing up, they will have access to their personal dashboard where they can view all course-related information and tools, including the training guidelines, modules, training hours, dates, and costs. Participants who have completed the requirements for the online courses will recei ve an e-Certificate of Completion with the appropriate number of leadership and managerial training hours. Other relevant information on the programs and registration procedure may be accessed at the LMS website. CSC Regional Offices (ROs) provide L and D programs as well. For details on the courses offered and their schedules, individuals interested can reach out to their nearest CSC RO. Source: Philippines News Agency