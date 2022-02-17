﻿Gov’t employees in GenSan told to observe political neutrality

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) here on Wednesday reminded all government workers, including barangay officials, to refrain from engaging in partisan political activities amid the election season.

In a statement, Rilimin Sandoval, GenSan DILG chief, said all heads, officers, and employees of all state departments and offices are ordered to “uphold the principle of political neutrality in government at all times.”

The order, issued by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea on Nov. 8, 2021, also covers officials and personnel of government-owned or controlled corporations, government financial institutions, state universities and colleges, and uniformed agencies.

“The public officials and employees must all the more uphold political neutrality in the government service and maintain professionalism in the discharge of their duties,” Sandoval said.

Partisan political activity, according to Batas Pambansa 881 of the Omnibus Election Code, is an act “designed to promote the election or defeat of a particular candidate or candidates to a public office.”

She said the prohibition on electioneering and partisan political activities shall be applied without regard to the supported candidate or party, and shall extend to any conduct of government workers whether in traditional or new media.

