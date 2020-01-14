Gov’t employees affected by Taal eruption may take 5-day leave

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) on Tuesday said government employees affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano may avail of the special five-day emergency leave.

In a statement, the CSC reiterated Memorandum Circular Nos. 2 and 16 issued February 16, 2012 and October 17, 2012 respectively, containing guidelines for the grant of the special emergency leave for state employees.

Under both circulars, such leave may be applied for five straight working days or on a staggered basis which will not be deducted from the employee's leave credits.

It may be used for the urgent repair and clean-up of a damaged house, being stranded in affected areas, disease/illness of employees brought by natural calamity/disaster, or caring of immediate family members affected by natural calamity/disaster.

The CSC added that the special emergency leave may be availed of by the affected government employees within 30 days from the first day of calamity declaration by proper government agencies or authorities.

"The head of office shall take full responsibility for the grant of special emergency leave and verification of the employee's eligibility to be granted thereof," the CSC said.

"Said verification shall include: validation of place of residence based on latest available records of the affected employee; verification that the place of residence is covered in the declaration of calamity area by the proper government agency; and such other proofs as may be necessary," it added.

Source: Philippines News Agency