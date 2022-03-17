﻿Gov’t doubling efforts to vaccinate 77M Filipinos by end-March

The government is doubling its efforts to complete the primary series of at least 77 million Filipinos by the end-March and 90 million Filipinos by June 30.

At the Laging Handa public briefing, National Task Force (NTF) against Covid-19 special medical adviser, Dr. Ted Herbosa on Wednesday said the government has intensified its efforts to address the saturation of vaccinees within the isolated areas in the regions and other provinces.

Presently, the country has already fully vaccinated 71.84 percent of its 77 million target population for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccination program.

Based on the latest data of the NTF, there are about 64,660,228 Filipinos who were fully vaccinated against Covid-19, with only 15.56 percent or 11,224,504 Filipinos receiving booster shots.

“Tuluy-tuloy ang pagbabakuna natin. I think nagkakaroon na tayo ng tinatawag na saturation ng gustong magpakuna sa malalayong lugar. Marami po tayong [vaccine] supply (We will continue our vaccination. I think we’re having the so-called saturation of those willing to get vaccinated in isolated areas. We have a lot of vaccine supply),” Herbosa said.

The National Vaccination Operations Center (NVOC), along with the local government units and the private sector, are exerting all efforts to bring the Covid-19 jabs in isolated communities such as in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), Soccksargen, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, and the Zamboanga Peninsula — that are still behind their 65 percent of vaccination coverage, he said.

Herbosa said the public should always be reminded that even most of the areas in the country are now placed under the most lenient Alert Level 1 classification, “the threat of Covid-19 is still there and that outbreak of cases is still possible to happen.”

“Very important sa panahong ito na ‘yung hindi nababakunahan ay kumbisihin natin na magpabakuna na sila. Yung mga senior citizen natin na high-risk ay bigyan natin ng bakuna para sila protektado in case na umaakyat ang cases (It very important nowadays that those who are still unvaccinated should be convinced to avail of the Covid-19 vaccines. The senior citizens who are high-risk must be vaccinated, so that they are protected once the cases will surge),” he added.

A total of 47 areas nationwide were placed under Alert Level 1 classification until March 31.

