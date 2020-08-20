Gov’t delays reopening of gyms, other sectors in GCQ areas

The government is postponing the reopening of gyms, sports facilities, pet grooming services, and other businesses in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ) until August 31.

“The reopening of the last batch sectors like gyms, review centers, internet cafes will be postponed until August 31, following the principle of gradual reopening from MECQ (modified enhanced community quarantine) to GCQ,” Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez told reporters in a text message Wednesday.

Lopez said the decision to delay the restart of operations also of fitness studios, testing and tutorial centers, drive-in cinemas, and establishments offering personal care and aesthetic procedures services was finalized by the National Task Force Against Covid-19 in a special meeting Tuesday evening.

He added this will be applicable in areas that transitioned from MECQ to GCQ, which include Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal.

Earlier, the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) re-classified gyms, fitness centers, sports facilities, testing and tutorial centers, review centers, computer shops, personal care services, pet grooming services, and the new concept of drive-in cinema from Category 4 to Category 3.

Sectors under Category 3 are allowed to open in GCQ areas, while those in Category 4 are only allowed in less stringent modified GCQ (MGCQ) areas.

Businesses under the re-classified sectors were about to restart their operations last August 1.

However, the IATF brought back Metro Manila and four other provinces to MECQ from August 4 to 18 to ease the healthcare capacity due to increasing Covid-19 cases in these areas.

Even with the lifting of MECQ, businesses under the re-categorized sectors in Metro Manila and four other provinces shall remain closed until the end-August.

Source: Philippines News Agency