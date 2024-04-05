GOV’T COMMITTED TO EFFORTS TO RAISE CIVIL SERVANTS’ SALARIES BY YEAR END – PM ANWAR

PERMATANG PAUH, April 5 (Bernama) - The government will seek avenues and make efforts to increase civil servants' salaries before the end of this year, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said. Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the good news will be announced in the next few months, while also hinting that it could be announced during the tabling of Budget 2025 at the latest. 'The lack of (government) funds is not the fault of villagers, or workers, but the fault of government management (and) leaders, especially those who plunder. While we're fixing their mistakes, we shouldn't burden the lower ranks. 'So, somehow, we have to find ways to increase civil servants' salaries before the end of this year. So, during Budget 2025, listen from start to end, because I will not be informing when exactly I will be announcing it,' he said at the Penang-level MADANI breaking of fast event at Universiti Teknologi Mara's (UiTM) Permatang Pauh campus here today. The Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman said all pa rty component leaders in the Unity Government also agree on the issue of civil servants' salaries. During the presentation of Budget 2024 on Oct 13, the prime minister announced the full implementation of the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) from 2025. On the proposed amendments to the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965 (Act 355), Anwar censured the previous government for not handling the proposed amendment properly. 'In Malaysia, draft amendments to acts need to be approved by the Cabinet, presented to the Conference of Rulers. The Conference of Rulers will discuss it thoroughly, return it with legislative drafts for the Attorney-General, and then back to the Conference of Rulers. 'That was not done, so don't tell tales. It's not true at all. The Conference of Rulers has yet to go through the draft legislation,' he said. In this regard, Anwar said Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Dr Mohd Na'im Mokhtar, will be going through the proposed amendm ents in detail. The prime minister said the government will engage with all muftis and Islamic scholars both domestically and internationally to ensure the strength and reliability of the law before presenting it to the Conference of Rulers. 'If this law is made hastily, it will be weak, and people will ridicule Islam and Islamic law because of the mistakes and hastiness of Islamic leaders,' said Anwar. In February, Mohd Na'im said that engagement sessions for proposed amendments (under RUU355) to the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act is now in its final stage, and the report will be brought to the Cabinet before it is expected to be presented in Parliament this year. During the event, Anwar also contributed cash and food kits to the underprivileged and students. Source: BERNAMA News Agency