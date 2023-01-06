Gov’t closely monitoring new Omicron subvariant: PBBM

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday assured the public that health authorities are monitoring “very closely” the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5.

In an interview after his ocular inspection of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), Marcos said the government is not letting its guard down over concerns about new Covid-19 variants, adding that the country is still “in the same status.”

“So, we’re watching it. Of course, very closely. But so far, mukha naman maayos, mukha namang nama-manage natin (everything seems fine and it looks like we are managing it),” Marcos said.

“At, mukha naman kagaya ng mga bagong variant na mga pumapasok dito, na dumadating. Naka-abang tayo. Binabantayan natin nang husto (And just like the new variants that could potentially enter the country, we are carefully monitoring it),” he said.

At present, the Philippines is still free of this more transmissible subvariant of the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus.

Like before, the President said he has always “looked at the hospitals and the occupancy rate” in assessing the situation about the Covid-19 variants.

“Kasi I start to worry pagka ‘yung ospital ay hindi na kaya tanggapin ang pasyente dahil punong-puno na sila. Wala pa tayo roon (I start to worry if the hospitals can no longer accept patients because they are already full. We have not reached that stage yet),” Marcos said.

The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday said it is confident in its ability to detect new variants of Covid-19, and assured Filipinos of the government’s continued surveillance and monitoring efforts.

“The DOH further reiterates that Covid-19 variants will continue to emerge and re-emerge. What’s important is we continue to employ our layers of protection such as sanitation, masking, distancing, vaccination and boosters, as well as good ventilation to keep cases manageable and prevent virus transmission,” the DOH said in a statement.

Source: Philippines News Agency