Gov’t cash aid beneficiaries caught gambling in Bacolod City

Several recipients of government cash assistance in this city were caught engaging in illegal gambling in a series of operations conducted by the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO).

Lt. Col. Ariel Pico, public information officer of BCPO, said on Monday those arrested are facing charges for violation of Presidential Decree 1602, which provides stiffer penalties for illegal gambling, and of Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code or resistance and disobedience to a person in authority.

The violators are also being cited for violation of Executive Order 26, placing Bacolod under an enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The national government has provided cash assistance to low-income households affected by the ECQ and also to existing beneficiaries of as Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program or 4Ps.

On Sunday afternoon, two of the four persons arrested in Barangay Sum-ag had just received their social amelioration benefit of PHP6,000. They were found by policemen playing the illegal card game “pusoy orig” with their neighbors.

Arrested at around 5 p.m. in Purok Nami-Nami 1 were beneficiaries Dionisio Ramos Jr., 45; and Mansueto Albarico, 28, together with Marverous Minque, 23, and Jessabel Ramos, 18.

In a report, Lt. Jonito Pastrana, officer-in-charge of Police Station 9, said the four were apprehended when his team was conducting mobile patrol in the village. The policemen confiscated the playing cards and bet money of PHP78.

On Friday, three of the eight persons arrested in Barangay Estefania proper were also recipients of government cash aid.

Ernie Constantino and Randy Solida received social amelioration grants while Marites Magbanua also received assistance as 4Ps or Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program beneficiary.

The five others arrested were identified as Ronald Belodo, Edmar Belodo, Gilda Cordova, Benny Arnaiz, and Crisjie Chavez.

At around 4:20 p.m., personnel of the Criminal Investigation Section found the group playing illegal card games “tong-its” and “pusoy”, and seized from them two sets of playing cards along with the PHP1,585 bet money.

On Thursday afternoon, four persons, including two social amelioration assistance recipients, were also arrested while playing “pusoy orig” in Purok Maabi-abihon, Barangay Punta Taytay.

Booked by personnel of Police Station 9 were 4Ps beneficiary Evelyn Aguilar and social amelioration grantee Ronnie Deyred, and their neighbors Ruth Gelio-Agan and Joenel Mendoza.

Their playing cards and PHP170 bet money were also seized.

Source: Philippines News Agency