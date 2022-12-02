Gov’t brings in computer education to IP youths in AgNor village

BUTUAN CITY: At least 40 indigenous people (IP) youths from Barangay Lawan-Lawan in Las Nieves town, Agusan del Norte province, are set to directly benefit from the Mobile Computer Laboratory (MCL) van that opened in the area Thursday.

1st Lt. Emmanuel Corpuz, the 23rd Infantry Battalion civil-military operations officer, said the MCL Van will stay in Lawan-Lawan for more than a month to provide computer literacy education to the IP youths.

“In the first five days, through the MCL van, the level of computer learning of the IP youth in the area will be determined,” Corpuz said in an interview Friday.

After the determination of the youth’s learning capacities, the computer education will then proceed to NC II learning processes that will be provided by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) in Agusan del Norte.

The MCL van will also provide basic computer education to IP youths who have no computer education.

Thursday’s opening of the MCL van in the village was graced by Agusan del Norte Gov. Maria Angelica Amante, Las Nieves Mayor Karen Rosales, and Brig. Gen. Adonis Ariel Orio, the Army’s 402nd Infantry Brigade commander.

In a statement, Orio said the MCL Van will be of great help to the IP youths.

“This van will teach our students, especially those in the IP community, not just with basic computer education but also teach them the spirit of patriotism and discipline, making it one of the most powerful tools and efforts in ending the local armed conflict,” he said.

The MCL van program will be implemented in partnership with the local government units, TESDA, the Philippine Army, the Department of Information and Communications Technology, and the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples.

TESDA-Agusan del Norte Director Rey Cueva said their office will coordinate with partner agencies in the determination of the computer learning capacities of the target beneficiaries in Lawan-Lawan.

The MCL is a 40-footer fully air-conditioned van installed with 21 sets of high-technology computers.

It is designed to equip the IP youths with basic knowledge of computer parts, the Microsoft Office application, and beneficial web browsing programs.

Source: Philippines News Agency