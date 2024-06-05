GOV’T ASSERTS FIRM STANCE WITH X OVER PORNOGRAPHIC CONTENT POLICY CHANGE – FAHMI

PUTRAJAYA, The government will assert its firm stance to uphold the nation's policies with social media platform provider X (formerly Twitter) which has reportedly changed its terms to allow users to post pornographic content. Communications Minister, Fahmi Fadzil, who is also the Unity Government's spokesperson, said such actions clearly violate Malaysian laws and were unacceptable. 'We will extend the government's firm stance, our national policy, to X.' 'I believe (Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission [MCMC] chief operating officer) Datuk Mohd Ali (Hanafiah Mohd Yunus) will ensure that all platforms, not just X, understand that certain activities, such as online gambling, dissemination of pornographic materials, and other prohibited content as per our national laws, are not tolerated on these platforms, including those happening on X,' he told a post-Cabinet meeting press conference here today. It was reported that X has officially sanctioned the uploading of adult content with certain c onditions. Source: BERNAMA News Agency