Gov’t allows importation of 35K metric tons of red onions

The Department of Agriculture (DA) has authorized the importation of red onions until mid-February to bring down prices.

In a press conference on Friday, DA Secretary William Dar said he has greenlighted the importation of 35,000 metric tons of red onions to plug the two-month production gap in the country.

"These red onions can only be brought in up until mid-February so that it will not be in competition with the main harvest time starting March," Dar said.

Based on the latest Philippine Statistics Authority data in December, the price of red onion is at a high of PHP195 per kilogram for wholesale.

Meanwhile, the prices range from PHP150 to PHP200 per kilogram in supermarkets and groceries.

