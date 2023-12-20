Gov’t allots P450M to assist drivers affected by PUV modernization

MANILA: The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Wednesday said it is ready to assist jeepney drivers affected by the government's public utility vehicle modernization program. Labor Undersecretary Benjo Benavidez said the government particularly the Department of Transportation (DOTr) has allocated PHP450 million for the assistance. The labor official noted that they expect the bulk of applicants will apply for the assistance early next year. 'So kung walang extension, ang bulto ng affected workers dadagsa sa January. Maya may ready naman na pondo. Yan kagandahan ng may ready na pondo. Hindi yung pupunta sila tapos sabihin namin walang pondo (If the deadline for the consolidation will not be extended, we expect the bulk of the affected workers to troop by January. We have a standby fund. That's the good thing about a fund that is ready, it's not like they will come to us and then we will tell them 'we have no funds'),' Benavidez added. At the same time, the DOLE official invited those who will be affected to seek the assistance of different government agencies such as DOTr the Office of Transportation Cooperatives and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board. The DOLE undersecretary explained that they have been preparing for it for a long time. 'Yung jeepney modernization program, matagal na yan. Matagal na kami nakapaghanda dyan. Bahagi ng paghahanda namin yung coordination with LTFRB, DOTr, operators, konduktor at drivers. Dahil sa modernization program, ang mandato ay maging grupo sila, as a cooperative, merong maapektuhan. So yung mga maapektuhan, handa po ang DOLE na tulungan (The jeepney modernization program has been there for a long time. We have long been prepared for it. Part of our preparations is coordination with the LTFRB, DOTr, operators, conductors and drivers. Because of the modernization program, the mandate is for them to become a group, as a cooperative. There are those who would be affected. So for those who would be affected, the DOLE is here to help them),' he sai d. Benavidez said forms of assistance that would be given to them include livelihood aid and skills training from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority to help find new jobs. Last week, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said there is no extension of the Dec. 31 deadline for the consolidation of PUV operators. Launched under the Duterte administration in 2017, the PUV Modernization Program (PUVMP) aims to align the country's public transport with global standards. SC relief sought Meanwhile, transport groups have filed a petition before the Supreme Court (SC) asking the tribunal for a restraining order to stop the implementation of government agencies' orders for the consolidation of public vehicle franchises. "The constitutionality issues raised in this petition lie at the very root of this case, inasmuch as the dispute cannot be resolved, and resolved once and for all, unless the Honorable Court disposes of the same," the petitioners led by the Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (PISTON) and its chairperson Mody Floranda said in their 56-page petition. The group sought to stop the implementation of DOTr Department Order 2017-011 or the Omnibus Guidelines on the Planning and Identification of Public Road Transportation Services and Franchise Issuance and seven LTFRB memorandum circulars covering the consolidation of franchise holders. Source: Philippines News Agency