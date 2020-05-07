Gov’t agencies urged to act on ‘Balik Probinsya’ program

Following President Rodrigo Duterte’s signing of Executive Order No. 114 institutionalizing the “Balik Probinsya, Bagong Pag-asa” program, Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go on Thursday urged all concerned government agencies to act immediately to meet the objectives and timeline of the program.

“Now that the Balik Probinsya program has been made a priority, I call on the various government agencies to roll out the necessary processes and protocols in accordance with their mandates, and in consideration of the timeline of the program,” Go said.

“Gawin na natin ngayon ang mga hakbang na kailangang ilatag dahil marami na sa ating mga kababayan ang gusto nang umuwi sa kani-kanilang mga probinsya (We must now take the necessary steps because many of our countrymen want to return to their home provinces),” he said, noting the importance of government agencies in identifying and implementing initiatives for the immediate, medium-term, and long-term phases of the program.

For the immediate or short-term phase, Go said local government units (LGUs) must strictly implement quarantine protocols and coronavirus disease (Covid-19) testing in coordination with the Department of Health (DOH) to ensure that returning locals would not be carriers of the dreaded virus.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is tasked to help by providing transportation assistance, food packs, hygiene kits, family kits, and other non-food items for the short-term phase.

He said the medium-term phase involves identifying families who want to relocate to the countryside under the Balik Probinsya program (BPP).

“The priorities in this phase include employment, health, educational institutions, housing, and peace and order. Under this phase, LGUs need to install help desks for those who wanted to avail of the BPP,” Go said.

As a long-term initiative, he emphasized on the need for government agencies to plan and implement continuing protocols that will lead to urban renewal, rural development and decentralized approach in governance in the years to come to boost regional development and equitable distribution of wealth and economic opportunities.

“Under the long-term, the objective of the BPP is to encourage those living in metropolitan areas to relocate in the provinces, while at the same time giving incentives to businesses who want to invest in the countryside, even after this administration,” Go said.

He assured that he will continue to monitor the BPP preparations and implementation, support related programs that could enhance further the BPP, and push for legislative measures that are geared toward the goals of the BPP to ensure the successful implementation of the program’s various phases.

“The BPP is not only a solution to decongest the country’s urban centers, but a way of giving many Filipinos hope to start life anew. As the President said, starting fresh in the provinces would give Filipinos ‘HOPE’ for a better future after Covid-19 crisis,” Go said.

EO 114 was signed by President Duterte after the Senate adopted Go’s Resolution No. 380 urging the executive department to formulate and implement the BPP.

According to the EO, the BPP aims to ensure “balanced regional development and equitable distribution of wealth, resources and opportunities through policies and programs that boost countryside development and inclusive growth; provide adequate social services, and promote full employment, industrialization and improved quality of life in rural areas.”

The program’s key areas are empowerment of local industries; food security and agricultural productivity; social welfare, health and employment; and development of infrastructure.

The President also ordered the creation of the Balik Probinsya, Bagong Pag-asa Council, which will be tasked to identify legislative, regulatory, and policy changes to promote balanced regional development and recommend to Congress the enactment of such reforms into law.

The council must also coordinate with local government units to formulate policies and implement the program’s components.

The funding requirements of the program shall be identified by the Department of Budget and Management.

The order takes effect immediately. Source: Philippines News Agency