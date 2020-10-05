Gov’t agencies, SM partner to support Pangasinan MSMEs, artists

National government agencies have partnered with SM Center Dagupan to showcase Pangasinan’s and this city’s products, services, and its people’s artistry through trade fairs and exhibits.

In an interview on Monday, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Pangasinan provincial director Natalia Dalaten said they have tapped SM for the Gawa’d Pangasinan trade fair and exhibit to help the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the province to market their products.

“The area where they display and sell their products was provided by the SM Center Dagupan. The MSMEs did not pay any fee, it is for free from Oct.1 to 30,” she said.

Dalaten added the DTI has also set-up at the mall its Consumer Welfare Desk where consumers may ask information or file complaints, or transact their business name registration.

SM Center Dagupan mall manager Abrahan Malicdem said this is one of the company’s contributions to help the MSMEs as well as consumers in the province and the artists who were most affected by the pandemic.

“SM has been very supportive of the MSMEs. It has been an advocacy of Tatang (referring to the late Henry Sy) since then and it continues especially during this time,” he said in an interview.

He added that SM hopes to boost the economy in the community through this initiative.

The mall in this city is hosting two trade fairs that both opened last week –the Buy Local, Go Local in partnership with the city government of Dagupan and the Gawa’d Pangasinan.

“They paid minimal rent for the setup booths for the exhibitors while we provided the space, tables, chairs, among others they needed for the exhibit,” Malicdem said.

Gawa’d Pangasinan trade fair and exhibit showcase Pangasinan-made products.

Artworks of Pinankasakey Artist Circle artists, who are from Pangasinan province, are being exhibited at the SM Center Dagupan.

Meanwhile, paintings or artworks of the Pinankasakey Artist Circle (PAC), composed of Pangasinense artists, are on display at the second level of SM Center Dagupan.

“SM is blessed to help local communities in terms of partnership with national government agencies to boost the economy at the same time help artists showcase their talent for exposure,” Malicdem said.

In a separate interview, PAC member Abet Barrozo Sison said their paintings are their way of coping with the pandemic.

“We pour our emotions and ideas into those paintings. We are also selling them within PHP2,500 up to PHP20,000 each depending on the size of the painting. Interested buyers may contact the artist through the number written on the calling card beside each painting,” he said.

He added SM allowed them to exhibit their artworks for free.

