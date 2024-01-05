Gov’t agencies ordered to observe ‘Community Development Week, Day’

MANILA: Malacañang has directed government agencies to observe 'Community Development Week' and 'Community Development Day' to uphold and instill the 'bayanihan' (teamwork) spirit and the value of community cooperation. Under Memorandum Circular (MC) 41 inked by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on Wednesday, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), in partnership with non-government and people's organizations, is tasked to lead the activities and programs of the annual 'Community Development Week' and 'Community Development Day.' All national government agencies and instrumentalities, including government-owned or -controlled corporations, government financial institutions, and state universities and colleges are directed to extend support and cooperation for the activities and programs during the annual celebration. Local government units are encouraged to support the annual event. Under Proclamation 316 issued in 1994, the first week of January and Jan. 6 of every year have been dec lared as Community Development Week and Community Development Day, respectively. The DILG is the lead agency in the annual celebration, in coordination with the non-government and people's organizations. The proclamation aims to recognize the invaluable contributions and concerted efforts of both government and non-government organizations in the development of local communities, people empowerment, and community mobilization. Malacañang has yet to release a copy of MC 41. Source: Philippines News Agency