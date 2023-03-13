Gov’t agencies asked to support local businesses in Ilocos Norte

The Ilocos Norte government is calling on national government agencies, regional line agencies, and other government agencies holding offices in the province to support local businesses by purchasing their goods and services to foster economic growth in the community.

On Monday, members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) or the Provincial Board unanimously approved Draft Provincial Ordinance No. 2023-02-026 prescribing for the allocation of at least 10 percent of their total procurement value for the purchase of locally produced goods and services from eligible micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Sponsored by provincial board member Portia Pamela Salenda, the ordinance is in support of Republic Act 9501 or the Magna Carta for MSMEs, adopting its salient features and ensuring its implementation in the province.

The ordinance ensures that the national and local governments will source food for their relief and school feeding programs, among other activities, from local suppliers to help them earn more.

'Ilocos Norte has approximately 11,230 MSMEs who are into manufacturing/processing, making up at least 99 percent of the total registered businesses in the province,' said Salenda, citing the need to help recognize the needs of MSMEs by ensuring their continued growth and development.

To avail of the benefits of the ordinance, the Technology and Livelihood Development Office in coordination with the Negosyo Centers established in various parts of the province shall come up with an MSME Registry which shall serve as the basis of the local procurement.

Once included in the list, which shall be subjected to validation by the Office of the Government and the Department of Trade and Industry, all eligible MSMEs will have a better chance to make more sales with government entities.

The Ilocos Norte provincial government has been giving financial assistance to MSMEs, which is one of the hardest hit sectors during the pandemic, aside from providing them with more avenues to expand their market reach

Source: Philippines News Agency