Governor Manotoc Hosts Early Christmas and Birthday Treat for Capitol Workers

Ilocos Norte, Philippines – Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc donned a Santa hat on Thursday to provide Capitol workers with a free lunch, continuing his annual tradition.

According to Philippines News Agency, this event, which began when he was a provincial board member, coincides with his upcoming 35th birthday on December 9. Governor Manotoc, addressing the over 600,000 residents of Ilocos Norte, promised that under his administration, no one in the province would go hungry. He emphasized his commitment to supporting the community in his capacity as governor.

