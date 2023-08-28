Goring floods 12 barangays in Bacolod

Heavy rains induced by Typhoon Goring have flooded at least 12 barangays in this city since Sunday night, data from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) on Monday showed. Affected were Barangays 40, Handumanan, Sum-ag, Felisa, Cabug, Singcang-Airport, Pahanocoy, Mansilingan, Punta Taytay, Mandalagan, Tangub, and Banago. CDRMMO chief Dr. Anna Maria Laarni Pornan said in a statement that the emergency operations center has been activated to red status, and rescue and evacuation operations are ongoing. Monitoring showed that in the south, flood waters went as high as 10 feet in Purok Kaisahan, Barangay Sum-ag while in other areas of the village, between three and eight feet high. Some 1,126 individuals from 325 families are now being sheltered in Sum-ag Elementary School after they were rescued by volunteers of Barangay DRRM Council and personnel of the Bureau of Fire Protection early Monday morning. An initial 293 residents of neighboring Barangay Pahancoy, who experienced up to four-foot floods, were evacuated to Mariano G. Medalla Elementary School. Also, in Barangay Handumanan, 115 individuals from 27 families were brought to the village gymnasium. In the north, Purok Carvic in Barangay Mandalagan, traditionally a flood-prone area, torrential rains resulted in waters rising to seven feet. According to the CDRRMO river monitoring report as of 9 a.m. Monday, the Cabalagnan Creek and Banago River have overflowed while Mandalagan River, Lupit River, Magsungay River, Tangub River, Sum-ag River as well as the Mambuloc Creek, Pahanocoy Creek and Cabiguan Creek are at critical water level

Source: Philippines News Agency