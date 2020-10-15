Gordon lauds Jesus is Lord Church for giving ‘beacon of hope’

Citing the importance of strengthening one’s faith amid these difficult times, Senator Richard Gordon has lauded the Jesus is Lord Church and its president-founder, Bro. Eddie Villanueva, for giving the people a beacon of hope by spreading the word of God, not only in the country but across the world.

In a manifestation on Wednesday, Gordon noted that all religions are challenged in today’s material world, hence it is commendable that people stand up for their beliefs and spread the teachings of the Holy Scriptures.

“Congratulations on the steadfast, unceasing effort to make people believe in something else other than material things and looking at the Almighty in a spiritual manner and try to live your faith and live for others so others may survive these very difficult times,” Gordon said in a news release. “You can see that all religions are challenged in the very material world that we live in. The important thing is that people step up on the plate, stand up for their beliefs, and try to spread the word of Jesus throughout the whole world.”

He said he would be remiss “if I wouldn’t greet my good friend and esteemed citizen of this country, Bro. Eddie Villanueva, for his vision in founding and strengthening the faith in our Lord Jesus throughout the entire country and making sure there is a beacon of hope by way of our belief in our Lord Jesus Christ all the time.”

Gordon added that it has been a difficult year for the Villanueva family.

The Jesus Is Lord Church, which will celebrate its 42nd anniversary on October 25 at the JILC Prayer Garden in Bocaue, Bulacan, was founded in 1978.

Started by 15 students from the Polytechnic University of the Philippines, the JILC since then expanded continuously and has more chapters across different provinces nationwide and churches in more than 60 countries.

The JILC said it continues to bring all peoples to the kingdom of the living God regardless of race, status, belief, and religious affiliations through the saving, healing, delivering, and transforming power of the Lord Jesus Christ.

Source: Philiipines News Agency