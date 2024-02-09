Latest News

Google unveils subscription for AI chatbot Gemini

ISTANBUL: Google unveiled a new subscription option Thursday for its generative artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot Bard, and renamed it Gemini. Gemini Advanced will be available as part of the company's new Google One AI Premium Plan for USD19.99 a month, starting with a two-month trial at no cost. Google said AI Premium subscribers will soon be able to use Gemini in Gmail, Docs, Slides, and Sheets. The company added it has started to roll out a new mobile experience for Gemini and Gemini Advanced with a new app on Android and the Google app on iOS. Google's AI chatbot is in competition with Microsoft-backed startup OpenAI ChatGPT. Source: Philippines News Agency

Recent Posts

The Philippines News Gazette is a trusted and comprehensive source for staying informed about the latest happenings in the Philippines. With a strong focus on domestic news as well as regional news within the ASEAN region, this news outlet ensures that readers are well-informed about significant developments.

Read more

PRESS RELEASES

RECNET POSTS

CATEGORIES

Pages

Copyright © 2024 Philippines News Gazette All Rights Reserved.