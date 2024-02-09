Google unveils subscription for AI chatbot Gemini

ISTANBUL: Google unveiled a new subscription option Thursday for its generative artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot Bard, and renamed it Gemini. Gemini Advanced will be available as part of the company's new Google One AI Premium Plan for USD19.99 a month, starting with a two-month trial at no cost. Google said AI Premium subscribers will soon be able to use Gemini in Gmail, Docs, Slides, and Sheets. The company added it has started to roll out a new mobile experience for Gemini and Gemini Advanced with a new app on Android and the Google app on iOS. Google's AI chatbot is in competition with Microsoft-backed startup OpenAI ChatGPT. Source: Philippines News Agency