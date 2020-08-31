Good intention of Lacson’s designated survivor bill: Go

Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go on Monday vowed to carefully study the “designated survivor” bill, saying Senator Panfilo Lacson has good intention when the latter pushed for its passage.

“Maganda ang layunin ng panukalang batas ni Sen. Lacson (The purpose of the proposed bill of Senator Lacson is good),” Go said in a statement. “Kaya gusto kong pag-aralan pa ng mabuti ang panukalang ito (That’s why I want to study it carefully).”

On Monday, Lacson called on his colleagues to start discussions on his bill authorizing the President to name a temporary successor among his Cabinet if officials in the line of presidential succession under the Constitution be unable to assume the presidency.

Under the Constitution, the line of presidential succession are the Vice President, Senate President and House Speaker.

Go agreed with the purpose of Lacson’s Senate Bill No. 982 that seeks to guarantee the continuity and stability of operations in government to prevent a potential constitutional crisis and leadership vacuum.

“I am willing to actively participate in the discussions with my fellow senators regarding this bill. At the end of the day, ang layunin naman natin ay hindi mapilay ang gobyerno at maipagpatuloy ang serbisyo sa tao kahit anumang krisis ang mangyari (our intention is we have a government that is not lame and services will continue whatever crisis that will happen),” Go said.

With terrorists becoming more creative and natural calamities more frequent and destructive, Go said continuity of government should be assured.

“And now we have an ongoing pandemic na walang pinipili. Hindi natin hawak ang buhay natin, tanging ang Panginoon lang ang nakakaalam (which spares no one. We do not control our lives, only God knows),” Go said. “God forbid, when the worst thing happens, kailangang masiguro talaga ang continuity ng gobyerno (continuity of government should be assured).

Under Lacson’s bill, the most senior senator, most senior House representative, and Cabinet member designated by the President shall act as the country’s chief executive in the following order in case of death or permanent disability of those in the line of presidential succession under the Constitution.

Source: Philippines News Agency