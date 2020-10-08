Go warns against reenacted budget for 2021

Senator Christopher ‘’Bong’’ Go on Thursday warned about the consequences of a reenacted budget in 2021 as the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

In a statement, Go stressed the need to pass a budget that is suited and responsive to the current needs of the people amid the health crisis.

“Let me remind everyone that we cannot afford to have a reenacted budget next year. Huwag natin ipasa sa tao ang burden of passing an appropriate budget for 2021. Tandaan natin na dapat by January 1, may naipasa nang budget (Let’s not put the burden of passing an appropriate budget for 2021 to the people. Let’s keep in mind that the budget should be enacted by January 1),” Go said.

Go noted that the proposed 2021 national budget would provide the necessary funding for the government in its Covid-19 efforts, particularly aimed at enhancing the country’s healthcare system and supporting economic recovery.

He said the proposed budget for next year would also finance the government’s social protection program and livelihood support to help mitigate the pandemic’s impacts on lives and livelihoods.

“Paano tayo babalik sa normal na pamumuhay kung hindi natin maibibigay ang angkop na budget na kailangan para maiahon ang ating bansa mula sa kahirapan? Lahat yan nakapaloob sa proposed 2021 budget. (How can we go back to our normal lives if we cannot provide the appropriate budget needed to help lift the country out of poverty? Everything is included in the proposed 2021 budget),” Go said. “If we want to help the Filipino people, let us support the Executive by providing the resources they need to implement the necessary plans and programs to overcome this ongoing crisis, help the economy recover, and uplift the lives of millions of Filipinos.”

Go said he could recommend to President Rodrigo Duterte to certify the spending measure as urgent.

He argued that the government may lose billions of pesos a day if a reenacted budget will be implemented.

“Noong 2019, nagkaroon na tayo ng reenacted budget. Hindi na pwede maulit ito… Lahat tayo magsa-suffer, lalung-lalo na po ang mga mahihirap na Pilipino (In 2019, we had a reenacted budget. This cannot be repeated… Everyone will suffer, especially the poor Filipinos),” he said.

He also called on his colleagues to stop the blame game and pass the budget on time.

“Uulitin ko, huwag na tayong magsisihan pa. Ipasa na natin ang dapat ipasa! (I repeat. Let’s not pass the blame. Instead, we should pass what needs to be passed),” he said. “Hindi naman tayo mga estudyante na kailangan pa ng recess o suspension. Ituluy-tuloy na natin ang trabaho at wala pong dahilan na hindi natin matapos o maipasa itong budget on time. (We’re not students anymore that need a recess or suspension. We should continue working and there’s no reason for us not to finish or pass the budget on time).”

He said Filipinos are hoping that the new budget would help them recover from the health and economic crises brought about by Covid-19.

“Gawin natin ito alang-alang sa ating kapwa Pilipino na naghihirap ngayon… Huwag natin silang biguin. Lagi nating unahin ang interes, kapakanan at buhay ng bawat Pilipino. Magtulungan po tayo. Magbayanihan po tayo (Let’s do this for the sake of our fellow Filipinos who are suffering now… Let’s not fail them. We should put the interests and lives of each and every Filipino first. Let’s work in solidarity together),” he said.

House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano has passed the blame to the Senate if the proposed 2021 national budget is not passed before the year ends.

Cayetano said the transmission of the House-approved proposed budget for 2021 to the Senate would only be delayed for a day as it aims to approve the bill on final reading on Nov. 16.

The House suspended its session until Nov. 16. after passing the proposed 2021 national budget on second reading on Tuesday.

