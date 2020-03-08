Go vows to open 4 more Malasakit Centers in Cebu

Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go has promised to open four more Malasakit Centers to serve those in need of medical assistance in different government hospitals in Cebu province.

In an interview on Friday after the opening of the 69th Malasakit Center in the country at the Talisay District Hospital, Go said more centers are slated to open in the cities of Bogo and Danao in the north and Carcar in the south and the town of Balamban in western Cebu.

“Yan ang mga future plans natin, pero sa ngayon, ang inyong probinsya na mga Bisaya ay marami nang Malasakit Center (That’s our future plans. But for now, your province here in Visayas you have quite a number of Malasakit Centers now),” Go said.

Apart from the Malasakit Center at the Talisay District Hospital, Go also witnessed the opening of two more centers at St. Anthony Mother and Child Hospital in Basak-San Nicolas village this city and the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital.

There is now a total of 69 Malasakit Centers around the country. These one-stop shops process medical and financial assistance for all Filipinos.

“Noon, kailangan pa ninyong pumila sa iba’t ibang opisina. Nauubos ang panahon ninyo. Pinahihirapan kayo gayong pera naman ninyo ang ibinibigay sa inyo (Before, you need to line up in different offices. Your time had been exhausted. You faced those hardships while what you get is your own money),” he added.

He said the tedious procedures from one agency to another has been cut off and placed in one office.

The past practice where each agency that gives medical assistance required each patient to submit the same documentary requirements has been put to a stop when the Malasakit Center Act of 2019 was passed, he said.

“Nandito na sa Malasakit Center ang apat na ahensiya ng gobyerno (In the Malasakit Center you can find the four different agencies of government),” Go said in his speech in Talisay, referring to the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), Department of Health (DOH), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

Go also said senior citizens and persons with disabilities are entertained in a priority lane at the centers.

Their goal in putting up Malasakit Centers is to achieve “zero balance” in the hospital bills of indigent patients.

The victims of fire in nearby Sitio Ipil, Barangay Basak-San Nicolas last March 5 also attended the opening of the Malasakit Center at the St. Anthony Mother and Child Hospital. Go distributed financial and relief assistance to them.

He also told the victims that he would provide for the uniforms and school supplies of the affected children and assist the residents of the city who may need to undergo operations in other specialized hospitals located in Manila.

Likewise, he told residents who may need to undergo medical surgery, to have it done in Manila as he would shoulder their hospitalization, transportation fare and boarding expenses.

The 429 fire victims, belonging to 116 families residing in 81 houses, also received financial and livelihood assistances from the DSWD, livelihood assistance from the Department of Trade and Industry and housing materials assistance from the National Housing Authority.

Go said the victims will also be evaluated for additional assistance from the PCSO, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority.

Source: Philippines News Agency