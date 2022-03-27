﻿Go vows to continue pushing dev’t of Samal Island

Senator Christopher Lawrence Go has vowed to continously help develop this city as he also asked for the residents’ support for the local candidates of Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) in the upcoming elections.

In an interview Saturday night (March 26), Go expressed full support for the party’s local slate, affirming the group’s dedication to public service.

“There are few [PDP-Laban] members left here. Their service was already tested and you see the development in the area. Let’s work hand in hand for Samal,” he said.

Meanwhile, reelectionist Mayor Al David Uy said he will focus on tourism development by addressing the power woes in the island.

“If we cannot correct the power in this city, we also cannot correct the water system,” he said.

Uy cited that the lack of water sources in the sub-villages especially in areas where the resorts are located needs to be addressed.

“We had a talk with the Manila Water if they can help address the problem in Samal concerning wastewater and septage facility and our drainage here,” he added.

Uy also vowed to focus on the realization of the Samal-Davao connector which he said is a big help for the tourism industry of the island.

“We are waiting for it. It is one of the most important projects and we are hoping for its construction. We are just waiting for the loan agreement with China to be signed,” he added.

With a length of about 2,830 meters, the bridge will provide a vital link for trade and tourism for both areas through reduced transport costs and faster flow of people, goods, and resources.

Conceptualized 40 years ago, the bridge project has been identified as among the big-ticket infrastructure initiatives under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Source: Philippines News Agency