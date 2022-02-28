﻿Go urges gov’t to expand vax rollout in far-flung communities

The government must continue to intensify efforts to improve the Covid-19 vaccination rate by reaching out to remote areas.

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, chair of the Committee on Health, said in a news release on Sunday that it can be done through mobile and house-to-house vaccination and inoculation in pharmacies and medical clinics.

Go likewise stressed there should be a nationwide campaign dissemination on the need to receive booster shots.

“Kailangan ding palakasin ng pamahalaan ang pagpapalaganap ng mga impormasyon tungkol sa importansya ng booster shot para sa pangmatagalan at dagdag na proteksyon laban sa (The government must strengthen information dissemination on how booster shots provide additional and longer protection against) Covid-19,” Go said.

He said such efforts will support the National Task Force Against Covid-19’s goal to provide 72.16 million booster doses to the adult population and to vaccinate the remaining 3 million senior citizens and those with comorbidities.

Workers and students should be vaccinated as more businesses and schools gradually reopen, Go said.

“Para sa iba’t ibang ahensya ng pamahalaan at sektor ng ating lipunan, hinihiling ko na aktibo silang makilahok sa isinasagawang (Government agencies and other sectors of society must participate actively in the) vaccine rollout,” he said, specifically citing the crucial role of local government units to increase the inoculation rate.

As of February 24, the country has already administered 135,251,295 vaccine doses, with some 63.01 million Filipinos with complete shots.

While expressing relief over declining Covid-19 cases in the country, Go said vaccination is the only key to end the pandemic.

Source: Philippines News Agency