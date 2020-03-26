Go to undergo self-quarantine

Senator Christopher Lawrence Go will undergo a self-quarantine after having contact with a House lawmaker who tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In a statement issued Wednesday night, Go said he would follow quarantine protocols even though he is not exhibiting any symptoms of Covid-19.

“But since protocol requires that those who were directly exposed to persons positive for Covid-19 need to undergo self-quarantine, I am left with no choice but to comply,” he said.

Go’s statement came after House appropriations committee chairperson Eric Yap tested positive for Covid-19.

Yap, the first member of the House of Representatives who acquired the infectious disease, attended a meeting at Malacañan Palace on March 21 and the Congress’ special session for Covid-19 on March 23.

Go was among those who interacted with Yap during the recent meeting at Malacañan.

Go said there are efforts now to trace other persons who may have come into contact with Yap.

“It is unfortunate that Cong. Eric Yap has tested positive for Covid-19. We are currently initiating contact tracing, particularly those present during a meeting I attended last Saturday,” he said.

Key Cabinet officials present during the recent meeting at the Palace were Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez, Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado, Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año, Social Welfare Secretary Rolando Bautista, and Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez Jr.

Other lawmakers who attended the meeting were Senate President Vicente Sotto III, House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano, Senator Pia Cayetano, and Camarines Sur Rep. Luis Raymond Villafuerte.

In a separate statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the Palace wishes for Yap’s speedy recovery.

Panelo also encouraged those who recently met with Yap to undergo self-quarantine.

“We are sorry to hear about the medical condition of Cong. Eric Yap. We hope and pray that he gets well from Covid-19,” he said. “We urge those who were in physical contact with him during the last two weeks to undergo the 14-day self-quarantine protocol for their protection.”

Go, meanwhile assured the public that while he is on self-quarantine, he would continue fulfilling his job as a senator.

“I am always ready to fulfill my duties as a senator and public servant – anytime, any minute, regardless of the situation – in a manner that will not put others at risk. I will continue to serve and I am ready to die serving my fellow Filipinos,” he said.

