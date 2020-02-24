Go to ask PRRD to reconsider stand on ABS CBN franchise renewal

Senator Christopher 'Bong' Go said Monday he will try to convince President Rodrigo Duterte to reconsider his stand on the franchise renewal of ABS CBN Corporation for the sake of the thousands of employees who could lose their job over the non renewal of the network's franchise.

"I will appeal to him for the simple reason na ayaw ko may mawalan ng trabaho (I don't want anyone to lose his/her job). Bahala na siya (It's up to him). It's his decision," Go said in an ambush interview after attending a Senate hearing on the network's alleged franchise violations.

During the Senate hearing, Go demanded impartiality from ABS CBN after denouncing the alleged black propaganda aired by the network against then Davao City Mayor Duterte a few days before the 2016 elections.

He also denounced the network's failure to air some of the advertisements that the President had paid for during the campaign period.

"It is unfair to allow a negative ad (to air) a week before the election, and then not approve legitimate ads for then presidential candidate Mayor Duterte. It says so in the Fair Elections Act," Go said during his opening statement.

Wala pong hinihingi si Pangulo noon pa man, ni hindi nga nakikiusap yan (The President does not ask nor appeal for anything even then). Fair reporting, that is all the President wants. Ano lang ang totoo (Only the truth), nothing more, nothing less, he added.

Despite these, Go told reporters that he is willing to accept the apology of ABS CBN president and chief executive officer Carlo Katigbak on the matter, stressing however that he could not speak on behalf of the President.

"Ako hindi ako nagtatanim ng galit. Tao din tayo, nagkakamali din tayo (I don't sow hate. We are just humans, we also make mistakes), but for the President, I cannot answer. It's up to the President if he will accept," he sai

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY