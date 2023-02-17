Go sworn as MinDA board director, vows support for Mindanao dev’t

DAVAO CITY: Senator Christopher Lawrence Go has vowed to help with the development initiatives in Mindanao after being sworn in as ex-officio member of the Board of Directors of the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) representing the Philippine Senate.

Go took his oath Thursday evening here before Vice President Sara Z. Duterte.

“Being one of your senators, I will do my best to help for the development of Mindanao, especially the poor,” he said in an interview. “The development initiatives for Mindanao would generate more jobs for the Mindanawons as well as entice more investors to come in to the island.”

He pointed out that Mindanao has further improved especially during the administration of former president Rodrigo Duterte.

“Mindanao has been far from the seat of power [compared] to Luzon, but during President Duterte’s time, we are no longer left behind in terms of development,” Go said.

He also thanked the vice president for her help in Mindanao.

“VP Sara and I will help for Mindanao,” Go added.

The MinDA Board of Directors is composed of representatives from the Senate, Congress, Regional Development Councils and the Bangsamoro Planning and Development Authority, the private sector, a designated Mindanao local chief executive, the Secretary of the National Commission of Muslim Filipinos and the Administrator of Southern Philippines Development Authority (SPDA).

Under Republic Act 9996, the law that created MinDA, the board provides strategic direction and guidance for MinDA's priority programs and projects for Mindanao by ensuring that all goals and policies of the agency are consistent with national, regional and local development goals and objectives.

The board shall also explore sources for financing of priority Mindanao-wide and/or Mindanao-specific inter-regional plans, programs, projects, and activities.

Source: Philippines News Agency