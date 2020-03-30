Go sends assistance to Bacoor, Las Piñas fire victims

As Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go continues to comply with the enhanced community quarantine protocols due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) emergency in the country, the senator’s office still made efforts to provide immediate assistance to fire victims of Wawa Uno in Barangay Zapote V, Bacoor City, and Talon Village, Las Piñas City.

“Sa panahon ng krisis, hindi pwedeng ipagpaliban ang tulong sa kapwa Pilipino, tuluy-tuloy tayong magseserbisyo(In the time of crisis, we cannot delay our assistance to our fellow Filipino, we will continue to serve),” Go said.

He said the government as a whole should continue to do its job in a manner that will not put the health of others at risk.

On different occasions spanning five days beginning March 25, Go made sure that each affected family is given enough support and help to get through their current ordeal on top of the Covid-19 outbreak in the country. Through the delivery of food, groceries and financial assistance, the team was able to successfully provide immediate relief assistance to those who have lost their homes.

“Tiniyak natin na mabibigyan ng tulong ang mga nasunugan sa Bacoor at sa Las Piñas. Lalong lalo na ngayon na may enhanced community quarantine, doble dapat ang ating pagtugon sa mga nasunugan dahil sila ay wala nang bahay na pwedeng uwian para mag-self-quarantine (We assured that Bacoor and Las Piñas fires victims are given assistance. Now that we have enhanced community quarantine, we should double our assistance to fire victims because they have no more houses for self-quarantine),” Go said.

The distribution of groceries, food, hygiene kits, masks and financial assistance was done in accordance with enhanced community quarantine protocols which include social distancing.

“Nabigyan sila ng groceries, pagkain at financial assistance para pantawid nila ngayon sa kanilang pinagdadaanan. Hindi madali ngayon ang magkasakit, lalong hindi madali ang mawalan ng tirahan at ari-arian (They received groceries, food and financial assistance for their survival. It’s hard to be sick, but losing your home and property is more difficult),” Go said.

Over 300 families have lost their homes to a fire that hit Bacoor on March 23 while 119 families were affected by the Las Piñas fire on March 7.

The fire victims also received financial and livelihood assistances from the Department of Social Welfare and Development and the Department of Trade and Industry while the National Housing Authority also committed to help them.

Go has made it an advocacy to go around the country to visit and aid fire victims but since he is on self-quarantine and due to the ongoing Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine, he decided to just send assistance to fire victims from his office.

He said it is also for the welfare of the country that everyone stays at home and out of crowds to prevent transmission of the deadly virus.

Go expressed hope that the local governments of Bacoor and Las Piñas have been addressing the needs of the fire victims.

According to the local government of Bacoor, the fire victims are housed in different public schools as temporary evacuation centers while fire victims in Las Piñas were evacuated to Las Piñas East National High School-Talon Village Annex

Source: Philippines News Agency