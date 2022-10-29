Go sees ‘smooth’ resumption of in-person classes

The resumption of physical classes next week will make students more productive and promote collaborative learning, but a senator reiterated the implementation of health guidelines to ensure safety in and out of classrooms.

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go said he is positive the Department of Education (DepEd) and Department of Health (DOH) will do all those and more.

DepEd Order (DO) No. 44 series, signed by Vice President and Secretary Sara Duterte on October 17, directs all public schools to implement five-day physical classes starting November 2.

Private schools may implement full face-to-face (F2F) classes or continue with blended learning.

“Suportado ko ang desisyon ng Ehekutibo at tiwala ako sa kakayahan nilang ipatupad ito nang maayos. Gayunpaman, muli akong nananawagan sa pamahalaan at sa mga school authority na tiyakin ang kalusugan at kapakanan ng ating mga estudyante sa kanilang pagbabalik sa mga silid-aralan (I support the decision of the Executive and I trust their capabilities to implement this properly. However, I am calling for the government and school authorities to ensure the health and welfare of our students in going back to their classrooms),” Go said in a statement on Friday.

The lawmaker noted that even though Covid-19 cases are decreasing and the economy is nearly back to its normal state, it is still important to contain the danger that the virus might cause, especially against children.

Go said students, educators, and school officials need to remain vigilant and adherent to the health protocols amid the continuing spread of new Covid-19 variants.

“Dapat ma-implementa ito ng maayos para hindi malagay sa alanganin ang kaligtasan at kalusugan ng mga kabataan. Kahit ayaw nating maantala ang klase nila, importanteng ligtas ang mga estudyante (We have to implement this properly so that the safety and health of the children will not be at risk. Even though we don’t want their classes to be interrupted, it is important that students are safe),” he said.

With proper guidance from DepEd and DOH, Go said the implementation of in-person classes will be a success and will open more opportunities for the country.

Through DO 44, DepEd pointed out the importance of F2F classes as the “best option for basic education.”

“[DepEd] maintains its confidence in the benefits of holding in-person classes to promote academic development and the overall mental health and well-being of our learners,” the DO said.

