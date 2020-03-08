Go says PRRD supports 3-year modernization plan for BFP

Apart from the modernization of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Senator Christopher Lawrence Go on Saturday said it is also essential to educate the public about fire prevention.

“It is an integral part of modernizing the BFP. We also have to think about the safety measures in handling fire cases,” he said at the sidelines after his speech during the 22nd founding anniversary of the BFP here.

Go said they already conducted a Senate committee hearing regarding Senate Bill 204 or the proposed Fire Protection Modernization Act of 2019.

He added that not only the upgrading of equipment is stipulated in the bill, but also the education campaign and safety measures component.

“President Rodrigo Duterte is in full support and he wanted to modernize the BFP in a three-year plan,” he said.

To recall, Duterte urged Congress during his 4th State of the Nation Address in July 2019 to pass a law mandating a BFP modernization program.

SB 204 seeks to strengthen the BFP by giving it additional functions and authorize it to establish and implement a Fire Protection Modernization Program.

It also includes hiring more personnel and training for firefighters.

One of the additional functions of the BFP is to conduct monthly fire prevention campaigns and information drive in all local government units, particularly in informal settler areas and economically depressed areas, in coordination with the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

Source: Philippines News Agency