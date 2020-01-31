Go provides aid to 212 Butuan fire victims

Some 212 victims of the January 25 fire that razed around 40 houses in Barangay Mahogany here received assistance from Senator Christopher Lawrence Bong Go on Thursday.

Go personally led the distribution of financial aid to the victims--including food and non-food items--to the 62 families whose houses and belongings were destroyed by the fire.

Naa bay nasakitan sa inyo sa sunog? (Anyone hurt during the fire?), the senator asked the victims who were temporarily sheltered at the village's covered court.

Go, who was welcomed by the top officials of this city led by Mayor Ronnie Vicente Lagnada, also assured more aid from the government's line agencies whose heads were also present during the activity.

Your government is here to provide you with assistance and other needs. Now you can start a new life after that tragic fire incident, he said.

Go said personnel from the National Housing Authority (NHA) were present to validate the housing needs of the victims.

Prior to the senator's arrival, city administrator Reynante Desiata told reporters that the local government had already identified two relocation sites for the fire victims.

One of the fire victims, Editha Porras, 57, lost her home that she shares with her three children for 25 years.

She said the fire also destroyed their home-based livelihood that provided for the family's daily income.

Porras thanked Go, the local government, and government line agencies for the assistance, and hopes that she and other victims would be provided housing.

Immediately after the fire incident, the local government and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) provided the family food packs, hygiene and sleeping kits, and cash assistance.

Go also assured the parents that his office will take care of the school supplies and uniforms of the affected children.

The government is serious in ensuring the welfare of the Filipino people, particularly the vulnerable sectors in the barangays, he said.

Go also asked the fire victims to visit the Malasakit Center in Butuan City if they needed medical assistance.

He said the country now has 50 Malasakit Centers to provide medical assistance to indigent patients.

Source: Philippines News Agency