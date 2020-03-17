Go prods private sector to help gov’t contain coronavirus

Senator Christopher Lawrence ‘Bong’ Go on Tuesday encouraged the private sector to provide assistance to the government to ensure the successful containment of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the country.

In a press statement, Go stressed the need for a “whole-of-society” approach to fight Covid-19.

"Ngayon, muli na namang sinusubok ng sakit na ito ang katatagan ng ating pagiging Pilipino. Magkaisa at magbayanihan po tayo (Now, our stability as Filipinos is being challenged anew by this disease. Let’s unite and help one another)," he said.

Go said industry players, business leaders, and foundations should lend the government a helping hand to address the threats posed by Covid-19 outbreak.

He said the public and private sectors’ teamwork would be an effective way to combat the new coronavirus strain.

"Marami na tayong napagdaanan na mga delubyo at trahedya subalit dahil sa ating pagkakaisa, pagdadamayan at pagmamalasakit sa isa't isa, nalampasan natin ang mga ito (We have already encountered many crises and tragedies. But we were able to overcome all these because of unity and compassion)," Go said.

Go made the call after President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday night placed the entire Luzon under “enhanced” community quarantine.

According to a Palace memorandum inked Monday, implementing an “enhanced” community quarantine compels all households to observe “strict” home quarantine, limits people’s movement to accessing basic necessities, regulates provision for food and essential health services, and heightened uniformed personnel’s presence to enforce quarantine procedures.

To date, the country has 142 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Duterte, in his address to the nation, appealed to the public to be more understanding as his administration continues to undertake measures to prevent the further spread of Covid-19.

Some private firms and business leaders have already signified their intent to help the government boost its fight against the coronavirus disease.

Go thanked businessmen who vowed to give donations to the government.

He noted that there have already been commitments from the private sector to donate alcohols to hospitals and give additional funds for Covid-19 patients.

"Taos-puso po akong nagpapasalamat sa inyo. Hinihikayat ko din ang ibang merong malasakit sa kapwa na mag-ambag ng tulong para sa ating mga mamamayan (I want to convey my heartfelt gratitude to those who expressed willingness to help. I am also encouraging those who are concerned about their fellow countrymen to provide assistance for them)," he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency